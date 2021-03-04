Russian Sputnik V vaccine registered in Laos

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been registered in Laos, press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) says on Thursday.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the Healthcare Ministry of Laos. Laos becomes the 44th country of the world where the Sputnik V vaccine is registered, The pharmaceutical was registered under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure." the Fund says.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently among the top three global coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received from government regulators.