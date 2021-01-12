{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Utair introduces second flight from Groznyy to Dubai from January 12

The second flight will be made on Tuesday afternoons

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Utair airline has introduced the second flight from Groznyy to Dubai since January 12 at the request of passengers, the airline’s press service says.

It was reported earlier that Utair initiated flights from Groznyy to Dubai on Sundays.

"Utair increases the frequency of flights to the UAE. At the requests of passengers Utair introduces an extra flight from Groznyy to Dubai from January 12,: the air carrier says.

The second flight will be made on Tuesday afternoons.

Utair is the fourth largest Russian air carrier. It transported over 7.7 mln passengers in 2019.

Russia is among top three trade partners of Ukraine in 2020, customs service says
According to the customs service, grains, ferrous metals, fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin formed the bulk of Ukraine's exports
Read more
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Read more
Russian government sets subsistence level at $157.57 for 2021
In addition, the subsistence level in 2021 is set for a year, not a quarter
Read more
Russia hopes US will weather highly-charged, historic period with dignity, diplomat says
Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States
Read more
Russian government provided $8.12 mln of support to SMEs - PM
"In total, there were more than 4.5 mln instances of state support for the two years worth about 600 bln rubles," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Kim Jong-un’s new title challenges his father’s legacy, says expert
On Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea held in Pyongyang had unanimously decided to elect Kim Jong-un General Secretary of the party
Read more
Lukashenko says currency union is to crown integration between Russia and Belarus
The Belarusian leader stressed that the two countries should expand integration processes in all spheres and try to remove serious, to his mind, drawbacks
Read more
Press review: Congress’ final crusade against Trump and Nord Stream 2’s prospects in 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 11th
Read more
Trump declares emergency, orders federal assistance amid Biden inauguration
The declaration of an emergency will allow federal authorities to fast-track the allocation of funding to provide assistance to the city
Read more
Vaccine developer criticizes virus surveillance system in Russia
The expert believes a research institute for sera should be established in the country to isolate new strains and forecast their influence on human body
Read more
Lukashenko considers Putin friend, fellow team player
Answering a question about his enemies, the Belarusian president stated that he has "a lot of opponents"
Read more
Russian General Staff head, US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman discuss global stability
The conversation was initiated by Washington, according to the top brass
Read more
Four dead, forty five injured after truck driver loses control, rams military bus convoy
According to a source in emergency services, the killed and the injured are the military
Read more
Russia extends UK flight suspension until February 1
Moscow suspended flights to and from the UK on December 22
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Indonesian rescuers discover body fragments of crashed Boeing passengers
Indonesian Navy sent 10 ships and some 40 divers to the crash site; the specialists will examine the presumed crash site on Sunday
Read more
List of categories eligible for COVID jab in Moscow to be expanded from January 13
Moscow’s authorities plan to vaccinate from six to seven million city dwellers against COVID-19
Read more
Russian Health Ministry greenlights research of ‘Sputnik Light’ COVID-19 vaccine
This vaccine will have a shorter effect
Read more
Democrats seek to kick Trump out of US political life forever, Russian senator says
First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov doubts that the Democrats will manage to impeach Trump
Read more
Kim Jong-un says North Korea plans to develop ties with Russia, China
North Korean leader called United States North Korea’s main enemy and stressed that Pyongyang should continue to develop its nuclear arsenal
Read more
Over 1.5 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V
A vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection was launched in all Russian regions in mid-December
Read more
Trilateral talks between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan lasted nearly 4 hours
It was reported earlier that Putin would hold bilateral talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues
Read more
Russia may be through coronavirus pandemic by end of summer 2021, says virologist
Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on January 10 that the coronavirus incidence rate in Russia had dropped by 12% in the first ten days of 2021 but, nonetheless, it was too early to speak about any stabilization
Read more
Plan to develop Karabakh transport infrastructure to be ready by March 1
The document is to be approved by the parties at the highest level, according to the official statement published on the Kremlin website following the talks
Read more
Over 10,000 foreigners sent out of Russia in Jan-Nov 2020
Among those expelled are 40 minors
Read more
Integration of Russia, Belarus should be boosted, Belarusian leader says
According to the Belarusian leader, despite the fact the both Belarus and Russia have no closer relations with other countries than with each other, there are still significant shortcomings in the relations
Read more
Maduro claims Trump sought to destroy Venezuela, kill him
The leader believes that the outgoing US president symbolizes "sheer hatred, violence and aggression"
Read more
Russian servicemen carry out patrol in northeastern Syria
The Russian troops’ route was from Qamishli to the Turkish border along the strategically important M4 highway
Read more
Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to hold talks on Karabakh in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin says
A particular attention will be paid to the issues of aid to residents of districts affected by the military action as well as of unblocking and developing trade and economic and transport connections
Read more
Russia documents less than 23,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since November 18
In all, currently 561,228 patients continue treatment in Russia
Read more
Russia receives US invitation to attend Biden inauguration
Ambassador of Russia in the US Anatoly Antonov is expected to take part in the inauguration ceremony
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Indonesian President following jet crash - Kremlin
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
Read more
Russian naval detachment calls at Syria’s Tartus - press service
Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus
Read more
Rosatom commissioned largest wind farm in Russia
In total, by 2024, Rosatom will commission wind power plants with a total capacity of about 1.2 GW
Read more
S-400 missile defense systems ready to be commissioned in Turkey
Head of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries Ismail Demir informed that Turkish enterprises continue working on the project of developing US F-35 fighters, despite Washington’s decision to exclude Ankara from this program
Read more
Consultations with WHO on use of Sputnik V in emergencies to be held in late January
Sergei Glagolev, an adviser to the Russian health minister, said
Read more
Japarov winning Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections in first round of voting
According to the Central Election Commission data, Adakhan Madumarov is second in the race, with slightly more than six percent of votes
Read more
Roscosmos chief believes future space station to be temporarily crewed
This will reduce the operating costs, Dmitry Rogozin said
Read more
Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine
Ukraine has crossed the "the red line", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss upcoming Karabakh talks, Kremlin says
French President supported Russia’s efforts in facilitating settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Brazil to launch Sputnik V vaccine production on January 15
On January 6, Brazil’s Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company reported that it had received cell material from Russia to produce Sputnik V
Read more
Brazilian watchdog reports serious "side incident" during Janssen-Cilag vaccine trials
According to the agency, the incident took place on January 2, but its details were not disclosed
Read more
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
Read more
Trump's impeachment would only serve to further divide US nation - White House
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden
Read more
Venezuela’s Maduro believes US on verge of civil war
The latest developments in the United States show that American society is sorely divided, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said
Read more
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Other topics included security issues during the New Year holdays
Read more
No Russians among detained for storming US Capitol - Russian embassy in US
Earlier, the Washington Post reported that one of those detained in a court in Washington D.C. asked for a translator from Russian
Read more
Russia to build newest missile attack warning radar on Chukchi Peninsula by 2030
The radar will operate in the automatic mode, with no personnel permanently present at the facility, according to a source
Read more
Russia, US top brass hold phone conversation, discuss security
The conversation was held at the US initiative
Read more
NBC: US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration
Earlier, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Read more