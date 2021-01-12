Utair introduces second flight from Groznyy to Dubai from January 12

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Utair airline has introduced the second flight from Groznyy to Dubai since January 12 at the request of passengers, the airline’s press service says.

It was reported earlier that Utair initiated flights from Groznyy to Dubai on Sundays.

"Utair increases the frequency of flights to the UAE. At the requests of passengers Utair introduces an extra flight from Groznyy to Dubai from January 12,: the air carrier says.

The second flight will be made on Tuesday afternoons.

Utair is the fourth largest Russian air carrier. It transported over 7.7 mln passengers in 2019.