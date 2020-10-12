Nord Stream 2 pipe supply vessel headed to Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, October 12. / TASS /. The supply vessel Ivan Sidorenko, which is planned to be used to deliver pipes during the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, left the port of Svetly near Kaliningrad and headed for the Baltic Sea, according to the ship tracking portal MarineTraffic.

It remains unknown where exactly the ship is headed.

In September, the Ivan Sidorenko arrived at the German port of Mukran, where pipes for Nord Stream 2 are stored, and returned back to the Russian port.

The pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy, which was called the possible option for the gas pipeline completion, is now also anchored in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Kaliningrad region.

The Ivan Sidorenko is designed to supply floating drilling rigs with consumables - pipes, cement, drilling brines, spare parts, fuel, water and food. It can also be used to assist ships in distress.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93.5% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.