Russia suspends grain export until July 1

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia will halt the export of grain until July 1, 2020, the Agriculture Ministry said on Sunday.

"After exporting all grain declared under the quota, the export of wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn to the non-member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will be suspended until July 1, 2020. The Federal Customs Service has stopped issuing new declarations for export purposes," the statement said.

According to the ministry, on April 26 the non-tariff quota for grain export from Russia to the tune of 7 mln tonnes, introduced on April 1, was selected in full. The ministry’s representatives say these restrictions would help stabilize grain prices and ensure the demand in grain and its products in the country. However, these measures would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals under the state programs and the total volume of agricultural exports in 2020.