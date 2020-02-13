Gazprom holding remote talks on new gas routes with China due to coronavirus

LONDON, February 13. /TASS/. Gazprom has currently transferred talks with China on new gas supply routes into the remote format because of the coronavirus spread in the country, chief executive of Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian holding, Elena Burmistrova said at the Investor Day event in London.

"These negotiations has been suspended for the time being due to objective reasons until the time when the government [of China] will undertake required measures to solve the coronavirus problem," Burmistrova said.

The top manager later clarified that talks have not been suspended but are held in the videoconference format because of recommendations of the China’s Ministry of Healthcare to employees not to attend mass events.