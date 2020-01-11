Russia’s arms exports total $14-15 bln per year, says Deputy PM Borisov

KRASNOYARSK, January 11. /TASS/. Long-term orders of Russian arms by other countries amount to $55 bln, whereas annual exports of local arms and military equipment stand at $14-15 bln, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Saturday.

"We have guaranteed long-term orders worth $55 bln, while annual sales amount to roughly $14-15 bln," he said.

The share of civil production in the structure of the Russian defense industry’s output went up from 20.9% in 2018 to 24.1% in 2019.

The share of civil production amounted to 34.1% in 2019 in aircraft construction, 14.6% in radio-electronic industry, and 19.1% in shipbuilding, Borisov said referring to the Industry and Trade Ministry’s figures.

"President has set a goal to bring the share of civil production in the structure of the defense industry to 30% by 2025 and to 50% by 2030," Deputy PM added.