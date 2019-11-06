Rosatom subsidiary signs contract on fuel supplies to Chinese Xudapu NPP’s new units

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. TVEL Fuel Company, a subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has signed a contract for nuclear fuel supply to future power units 3 and 4 of the Xudapu nuclear power plant (NPP) with subsidiaries of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), TVEL's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract stipulates nuclear fuel assembly supplies for the first core and for further refueling.

New Russian-design Gen 3+ power units 3 and 4 with VVER-1200 reactors will be built at the site of Xudapu NPP in Liaoning province, district Huludao, in the northeastern part of China, the company said.

TVEL Fuel Company combines enterprises for nuclear fuel fabrication, uranium conversion and enrichment, manufacturing of gas centrifuges, as well as research and development and design organizations. It is the only supplier of nuclear fuel for Russian nuclear power plants. The company provides nuclear fuel for 72 power reactors in 14 countries worldwide, research reactors in eight countries, as well as transport reactors of the Russian nuclear fleet.