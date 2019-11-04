Russian PM calls for developing rules for global IT market

BANGKOK, November 4. /TASS/. There is a need to develop rules for the global IT market, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told reporters following his visit to Thailand’s capital.

According to him, global companies "are capable of imposing their views on others, they can cut off traffic, introduce restrictions and block the operation of certain devices, which is dangerous," he pointed out.

"In this regard, we need to agree on the rules of the game, and ensure our country’s digital sovereignty," Medvedev added.

At the same time, he admitted that Russian IT companies were not big global players yet. "They are not giants yet but they are big enough for our market," he said.

"I think it is important for our IT, Internet and media companies to be able to compete with foreign ones," the Russian prime minister noted. "If we didn’t have Yandex and Mail.ru, we would hardly have been able to provide search services comparable to those of Google… Our search engines are popular not only in Russia but also in in other CIS member states and among Russian-speaking users in other countries," Medvedev noted, adding that Russian companies needed to grow bigger.