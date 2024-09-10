Ocean-2024 drills to be monitored by observers from 15 countries — Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. China’s army is taking part in the Ocean-2024 naval drill, which will be monitored by representatives from 15 countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Ships and aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army are taking parts in the drills," he said as he attended online the launch of the active phase of the maneuvers. "Representatives from 15 countries have been invited as observers."

"We focus special attention on strengthening military cooperation with friendly countries," Putin said. "It is especially important today, amid the growing geopolitical tension in the world."

The naval exercises that are being held in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, abs Baltic Seas involve more than 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels, more than 120 planes and helicopters of the Russian Navy’s aviation and the Aerospace Forces, around 7,000 pieces of weaponry, as well as more than 90,000 troops.