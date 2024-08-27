IAEA shares Russia’s concerns about threats of attacks on Kursk NPP — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shares Russia’s concerns about threats to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the future of the entire nuclear sector, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

According to Likhachev, the agency has done much to recognize nuclear energy as green and enhance the sector’s authority. "And I think that the IAEA has finally shared our worries, our acute concern that an attack on the Kursk NPP may mean a blow on the planet’s entire nuclear industry and would do irreparable damage to the development of nuclear power generation in the world," he said after an IAEA delegation’s visit to the Kursk NPP.

On August 27, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP. Earlier, he described the situation around the Kursk NPP as causing serious concerns due to risks of damage from Ukraine’s attacks. He announced his plans to visit the facility to assess the situation and then go to Kiev. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Kiev’s attempted kamikaze drone attack on the Kursk NPP as an act of nuclear terrorism and called for the IAEA’s reaction.