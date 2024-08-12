Army-2024 program focuses on special military operation experience — defense minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The program of the Army-2024 forum is focused on discussing the experience of the special military operation, as well as how industries can adapt themselves to the tasks of the Armed Forces, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"This year the Army-2024 forum’s business and exhibition programs are focused on the experience of the Special Military Operation and new forms of armed struggle. As well as ways of adapting the industry to the tasks facing the army and navy," Belousov said at the opening ceremony of the international military-technical forum Army-2024."The forum presents military products of more than a thousand Russian enterprises, including initiative projects."

"An exposition of modern weaponry, which has proven its effectiveness in real combat situations, has been prepared. Innovative solutions in the field of artificial intelligence, radio-electronic and information technologies are on display," Belousov said.

The forum is running on August 12 to 14, 2024 at the Patriot congress and exhibition center. During the event, visitors will be shown samples of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.