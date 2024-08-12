Russian company CEO points to customers’ focus on combat effectiveness of weapons

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Customers pay special attention to the combat effectiveness of high-precision weapons, Boris Obnosov, CEO of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), said.

"Today, customers take special note of the real combat effectiveness of high-precision weapons, especially because the number of regional armed conflicts is increasing," he told TASS on the first day of the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum.

Asked if the company’s participation in the forum had an impact on the global demand for its goods, Obnosov said: "Any public demonstration of military products attracts people’s attention and is widely covered in the media." "Many manufacturers and clients establish personal ties at large-scale exhibitions of defense companies’ achievements such as the Army forum," he added.

According to Obnosov, meetings at exhibitions help companies keep up with trends on the high-precision weapons market and better understand clients’ requirements for the performance of products.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation’s goods include the Kh-31PD high-speed anti-radar missile, the Kh-31AD and Kh-35UE anti-ship missiles, as well as the Kh-59MKM and Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles.

The Army 2024 Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The event’s participants and guests will be able to see a wide range of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.