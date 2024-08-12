New modification of Pantsyr system developed for defense against massive attacks

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. A new modification of the Pantsyr-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile/artillery system to protect areas from massive air strikes has been developed in Russia, it is being demonstrated for the first time at the Army 2024 international military and technical forum, a TASS correspondent reported.

The system is equipped with mini-missiles to defeat drones and, unlike the Pantsir-S1 system, has no cannon armament.

"Anti-aircraft defense of small-sized military and administrative and industrial facilities and areas from the massive use of air attack means. The maximum speed of the targets to be hit is 1,000 m/s," the developer's materials say.