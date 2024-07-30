Rostec steps up production of glide bombs of all calibers

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Rostec is increasing the production of aerial bombs of all calibers for their use in combination with unified gliding and correction modules (UMPK), as follows from the corporation’s factsheets prepared ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

"In 2023, Rostec resumed the production of 3,000-kilogram high-explosive aerial bombs. Now these are completely different, fundamentally upgraded weapons. These standard aviation munitions have been paired with the gliding and correction module. Such long-range means of attack are very much in demand. The production of air bombs of all calibers and types of action for use in combination with these modules is being stepped up," the factsheets read.

Earlier, Rostec reported research into improved glide and correction modules, which will significantly increase their range. Such munitions with gliding modules are actively used in the special military operation. In July, the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time released an official report saying a FAB-3000 bomb had been dropped from a Sukhoi-34 fighter-bomber. The 3-ton bomb hit a temporary deployment facility of the Ukrainian army.