Russian Navy outstrips world’s leading navies — official

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy outstrips the world’s leading navies by a number of parameters, Viktor Yevtukhov, chief of the presidential directorate for the government policy in the defense sector, said.

"As for the competition between the world’s navies, I think we are the best. I am sure of this as I have been in charge of the ship-building sector, first of all, military ship-building, for several years. I can say that we are outstripping the world’s leading navies by many parameters and we can be proud of that," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.