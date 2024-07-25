Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group to celebrate Navy Day in Algeria — source

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles will celebrate Russia’s Navy Day on July 28 in a port of Algeria in its long-distance deployment, a source close to the Navy told TASS on Thursday.

"The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin will celebrate Navy Day in a port of Algeria," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 24 that the Northern Fleet’s naval group had transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea. As the ministry specified, the frigate will carry out a number of military-diplomatic missions in the Mediterranean Sea and practice interoperability with other Russian ships. Business calls at the ports of Mediterranean countries are also scheduled, it said.

By now, the Russian Navy has received three Project 22350 frigates: the lead ship Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov and two serial-built ships constructed at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard. The Admiral Gorshkov is the carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov embarked on its long-distance deployment on May 17. The objectives of the long-distance deployment are to demonstrate the Russian naval flag and ensure naval presence in operatically important areas of the World Ocean. The Russian frigate has already called at the ports of Havana (Cuba) and La Guaira (Venezuela).

The Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead multi-purpose frigate designed to operate in distant waters, effectively fight enemy naval, aerial and submerged forces and deliver strikes on ground, coastal and surface targets at a distance of over 1,000 km.

The warship was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) and joined the Russian Navy in July 2018.