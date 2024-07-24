Russia’s security interests supersede wearing of face veils — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. National security interests should prevail over observance of some traditions, such as wearing niqabs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We live at a time when some situations require efforts to ensure security. And, of course, in these situations having people, who cover their faces, runs counter the mission faced by law enforcement agencies," he said at the New Media Festival near Moscow. "I believe that when such a situation arises and when security interests dictate such a necessity, everyone, including Muslims, should treat it with full respect."

According to Peskov, in such a multinational country such as Russia people should respect each other’s traditions.

"We should respect all the traditions and customs of Muslims, and Muslims should respect all the customs and traditions of us and our women when they come to regions of the Russian Federation with a predominant Muslim population. This, by the way, does not always happen, one must admit," he said.