Ukrainian lab for toxic agent production found near Avdeyevka — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A Ukrainian chemical laboratory for the production of toxic agents was found in one of the locations near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Monday.

"During engineering reconnaissance in one of the locations near Avdeyevka, a laboratory with chemical equipment was found on the ground floor of a destroyed building in the industrial zone. A mobile diagnostic group of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops was dispatched to the scene to inspect the premises and conduct a rapid analysis," the Russian general told a press briefing.

The Russian mobile group found gas masks, including US-made respirators and a Polish-manufactured protective suit in the lab. The analysis of the contents of the containers revealed the presence of sulfuric acid and sodium cyanide, which suggested that "the discovered equipment had been used for the production of toxic substances," he said.

"Analytical studies in the laboratory conditions showed the presence of sodium cyanide, sulfuric acid, and trace amounts of cyanide in the samples. The presence of these chemicals clearly indicates that the laboratory found was producing toxic systemic agents," the general said.

The capacity of such a laboratory unit is at least 3 kg/day. It is maintained by the staff of 2-3 people, he said.

"I would like to stress that the lethal inhalation dose for this group of toxic substances is very low and is only 70-80 mg per human," Kirillov said.

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, this group's substance, prussic acid, is in Schedule 3 of the CWC and its use is prohibited under Article 1 of the Convention, he emphasized.

This compound is a colorless volatile liquid with the smell of bitter almonds. When inhaled, it causes dizziness, rapid breathing, vomiting, convulsions, respiratory paralysis and death, he said.