Navy missions in strategically important ocean waters to continue — commander

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Going forward, the Russian Navy will continue to carry out missions in those areas of the world ocean that are strategically important for the country, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said when asked about the Russian ships’ mission to Cuba.

"There are conflicting reports about [the Russian ships’ mission to Cuba]. I can confirm that the significance for the Russian Armed Forces and Navy is enormous. There has been, is and will be the practice of using these forces, ship capabilities and the submarine component in remote maritime zones, in operationally crucial areas [of the world ocean] for our country. <...> The forces are operating and will continue to do so," he said.

On June 17, a group of Russian naval ships wrapped up its visit and left Cuba. The Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov and the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan had been in the port of Havana since June 12. Their call attracted enormous attention from both Cubans and visitors of the city.

International Maritime Defense Show ‘Fleet-2024’

The International Maritime Defense Show "Fleet-2024" is being held for the 12th time and for the 2nd time at a new venue - the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster in Kronstadt. The Fleet-2024 exhibition is being held on June 19-23.

