Russia floats Stavropol small missile ship

KAZAN, June 11. /TASS/. Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan said it had floated the Stavropol small missile ship of project 21361.

"The gala ceremony to float the 12th small missile ship of project 21631, which the Navy commander-in-chief ordered to name the Stavropol, was held at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard," it said.

The shipyard has been building the warships since 2010 and eleven of them are already operational in the Navy. Renat Mistakhov, CEO of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation that tuns the Zelenodolsk Shipyard said the corporation plans to build eight civilian and military vessels in 2024.

Project 21631 small missile ships are armed with Kalibr missiles (SS-N-27 Sizzler by NATO classification). They are fired by an eight-cell vertical 3S-14 launcher. Kalibr strikes with cruise missiles at sea (3M-54 missiles) and ground (3M-14 targets. The warships are also armed with 100mm artillery gun A-190 and small-caliber antiaircraft artillery gun Duet AK-630-2. They also carry Gibka 3M-47 launchers. The ship is 75 meters long, the displacement is 949 tons and the speed is 23 knots. Cruising capacity is ten days and the navigation range is 2.5 thousand miles. The crew comprises 52 men.