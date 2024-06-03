Kazakhstan prepares for CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood, Rock 2024 exercises

ASTANA, June 3. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities are preparing to hold the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 and Rock 2024 exercises in the fall of 2024, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the speakers of the CSTO countries' chambers of parliaments.

"As the chair of the organization, we pay paramount attention to the timely implementation of joint measures to improve operational and combat training of the CSTO management bodies and formations of forces. We are actively preparing for the CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 and Rock 2024 exercises to be held in Kazakhstan this fall," Tokayev said, cited by his press service.

The Kazakh leader called it necessary to keep the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in a high level of readiness. Tokayev also noted that effective measures should be taken to combat terrorist threats and ensure the safety of citizens of the CSTO countries.

The president noted the importance of CSTO countries cooperating to prevent and deal with the aftermath of natural disasters. "The flood situation in our region has shown how great the risks of natural disasters are. Kazakhstan has experienced their consequences. I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to your countries for the fraternal solidarity shown and assistance provided to address the floods in Kazakhstan. We appreciate this support," he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is determined to strengthen cooperation with international organizations and structures aimed at ensuring security within its CSTO chairmanship. "We consider it extremely important to increase cooperation with specialized agencies like the UN, CIS and SCO. We welcome the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the CSTO Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center in January of this year," the president said.