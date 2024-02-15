Russian Defense Ministry reveals how many Soviet troops took part in Afghan op

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia's Ministry of Defense has revealed that the Soviet Union deployed a grand total of 620,000 officers and service members during the Afghan war. Out of this number, 546,000 individuals were directly involved in hostilities.

"Close to 620,000 officers, sergeants and soldiers passed the military service there. 546,000 of them directly participated in combat. Over 200,000 servicemen were awarded orders and medals for heroism and courage," it said on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan.

The ministry said "by assisting brotherly peoples in repelling an aggression and compelling the parties to peace, Soviet servicemen fulfilled the international duty in countries of Asia, Europe and Africa. Current defenders of the Fatherland continue fulfilling missions at distant and hot boundaries, decisively protect the interests of our country, and keep the traditions in a modern military-political situation."