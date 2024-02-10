Russian forces repel attack of Ukraine’s unmanned vehicles on civilian ships in Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s ships have repelled a terrorist attack by Ukraine’s unmanned surface vehicles on civilian vessels in the southwestern Black Sea, as a result, one of them was destroyed and the others were jammed with electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On the evening of February 9, 2024, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian civilian cargo ships in the southwestern Black Sea, using unmanned semi-submersible vehicles. The Russian Navy’s patrol ships and aircraft, which were on a mission in that area, were engaged to repel this attack. One unmanned surface vehicle was destroyed with artillery fire. The remaining were jammed with electronic warfare," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry indicated that that neither civilian cargo ships nor Russian naval ships were damaged as a result of the attack.