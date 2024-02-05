Navy decommissions St. Petersburg submarine for utilization

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg diesel-electric submarine of Lada-class project 677 has been decommissioned from the Russian Navy and will be scrapped, two sources close to the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The Navy has decommissioned the St. Petersburg. A decision to utilize it has been made," one source said. The second source confirmed the information adding the shipyard that will scrap the submarine will be determined at a tender.

TASS has no official confirmation of the report.

A Navy source earlier told TASS the St. Petersburg would be scrapped as the modernization is too costly and a new sub can be built for the money.

The St. Petersburg is berthed in Kronshtadt at present.

The lead submarine of project 677 was floated on October 28, 2004 and joined the Navy in September 2021. The Kronshtadt submarine joined the Navy on January 31, 2024. The Velikie Luki second serial submarine of the project is undergoing trials. The Admiralty Shipyard is building two more submarines of project 677.

Submarines of project 677 are fourth-generation non-nuclear boats. They are designated for independent operations against surface warships and submarines in the assigned area, cruise missile strikes at ground targets and anti-submarine defense of coastal areas. The underwater displacement is 2650 tons, the length is 68 meters. Full underwater speed is 21 knots, the range in surface trim is 6,000 miles at a speed of 7 knots. The submarines are armed with Kalibr missiles and six 533mm torpedoes. The crew is 37 men.