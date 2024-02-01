Russia to display first MRAP commando vehicle in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport said it would for the first time display ZA-SpN Titan mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) armored vehicle for commandos at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"The global debut of the full-scale ZA-SpN Titan armored commando vehicle with a remotely controlled combat module will take place. The MRAP automobile enjoys a high ballistic and anti-mine resistance. It has excellent prospects on the Middle East market due to the possibility to install foreign-made combat modules on it," it said.

Titan has a V-shaped hull bottom and anti-traumatic seats. It can be equipped with a remotely controlled combat module.

Visitors will also see Spartak, Typhoon-K armored automobiles and ZSA protected sanitary vehicle. The display will also feature T-90MS tank and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle with reactive armor.

Rosoboronexport will display modern commando outfit, the Chukavin, Bespokegun, Raptor and Elegance sniper rifles, Kalashnikov AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308 assault rifles, 9mm compact Lebedev pistol, 9mm PPK-20 submachinegun and KUB-E loitering munition.

The World Defense Show will be held in Riyadh on February 4-8.