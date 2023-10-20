Russia’s latest Koalitsiya artillery system proves unique properties in tests — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Koalitsiya self-propelled artillery system has successfully passed state tests and will go into mass production, the press office of the state tech giant Rostec announced on Friday.

"The state tech corporation Rostec has completed the state tests of the 152mm Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery gun, proving the gun’s unique technical properties. The latest howitzer outshines the best world and domestic systems in terms of its range and fire accuracy and the time of accomplishing combat objectives," Rostec said in a statement.

The completion of the state tests of the Koalitsiya motorized artillery system makes it possible to launch its mass production, Rostec Industrial Director for Conventional Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

"This is actually a combat robot and the self-propelled artillery gun is characterized by a high level of its automation: the crew is located in an isolated armored capsule from where it controls the combat vehicle’s operation. As compared to existing artillery systems, the Koalitsiya-SV boasts the reduced time of response to unplanned targets, which is especially important in a combat environment. The successful completion of the state tests allows us to start the mass production of this artillery gun," the Rostec press office quoted Ozdoyev as saying.

Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery gun

The latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is outfitted with a 152mm 2A88 cannon with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute and advanced automated guidance, target selection and navigation equipment. The motorized artillery system is mounted on the chassis of a T-90 tank and is designed to strike a whole range of ground targets: command posts, signal centers, artillery and mortar batteries, armored equipment, air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense weapons and enemy manpower at a distance of up to 70 km.