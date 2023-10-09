Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Novosibirsk-based Chkalov Aviation Plant (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the state tech giant Rostec) has delivered the second batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops, the Rostec press office reported on Monday.

"A second batch of new Su-34 aircraft has been manufactured at the Novosibirsk-based Chkalov Aviation Plant of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state corporation Rostec) and delivered to the Defense Ministry of Russia this year. The new bombers have passed a full cycle of ground and flight tests," the press office said in a statement.

Su-34 frontline bombers have proven their worth in troops, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said.

"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," the Rostec press office quoted Artyakov as saying.

The United Aircraft Corporation is already carrying out work to ensure deliveries next year and the pace of operations by the UAC and contractors makes it possible to supply new aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry, UAC CEO Yury Slyusar said.

In early October, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the Novosibirsk-based Chkalov Aviation Plant that manufactures, repairs and upgrades Su-34 fighter-bombers and set the task for the enterprise to ramp up the production and repairs of Su-34 combat planes, proceeding from the need for these aircraft.

The Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is a two-seat supersonic fighter-bomber designed to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

Su-34 aircraft will constitute the basic strike power of Russian frontline aviation. The upgraded Su-34 warplane features extended combat capabilities enabling it to employ advanced air-launched munitions, increase the range of striking ground and naval targets and expand the conditions and accuracy of bombing runs.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 metric tons. The Su-34 is half as noisy as previous models.

The Russian Aerospace Forces actively employ Su-34 fighter-bombers in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.