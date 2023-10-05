Sarmat superheavy missile about to be mass produced, go operational — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will soon begin to mass produce and make operational the Sarmat strategic missile system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club.

"We are actually through with the work on the Sarmat, a super-heavy missile. The question is that we just need to finalize some procedures in a purely administrative and bureaucratic way and proceed with their (missile systems’ - TASS) mass production and put them on combat duty. We will do this in the near future," Putin said.

As he pointed out, Russia has now "practically finished work on modern types of strategic weapons," which were mentioned a few years ago.

"The last successful test of the Burevestnik, a global-range nuclear-powered cruise missile has been conducted," Putin said.