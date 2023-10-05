Russia sets up nine reserve regiments replenished by contract-enlisted personnel — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has set up nine reserve regiments replenished with contract-enlisted personnel for battlegroups operating in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said after a meeting with battlegroup commanders at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces on Thursday.

"As for contract-enlisted personnel, we have set up reserve regiments for each battlegroup pursuant to a decision by the General Staff. As of today, we have nine reserve regiments that are being trained and constantly replenished in a natural manner," the Defense Ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.

Defense Minister Shoigu said in June that efforts were underway to form troop reserves within each separate army. By that time, 3,786 items of military hardware had been delivered to these formations, he specified.