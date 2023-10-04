Russia’s FSB nabs Ukrainian saboteur who attempted to infiltrate Crimea by sea

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. One member of a Ukrainian sabotage and diversionary group, which attempted to infiltrate Crimea by sea last night using a high-speed motorboat and three water scooters, has been apprehended, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"On October 4, officers of the FSB’s Border Control department in the Republic of Crimea, in conjunction with units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Crimean branch of the National Guard of Russia, foiled an attempt by a subversive group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence [GUR] of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to penetrate the Republic of Crimea using high-speed watercraft," the FSB stated.

"One of the saboteurs was captured. An interrogation revealed that the subversive group was planning to take photographs and videos of its members against the Ukrainian flag as a backdrop on the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the FSB specified.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed the press that, last night, aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had prevented a Ukrainian landing team, which was headed for Cape Tarkhankut piloting a speedboat and three water scooters, from infiltrating into Crimea.