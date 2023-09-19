Baltic Fleet’s ship launches Kalibr missile — press service

KALININGRAD, September 19. /TASS/. The small missile-armed ship Serpukhov of the Baltic Fleet has launched a Kalibr missile in the White Sea, the fleet’s press service has said.

"In the process of scheduled combat training of the Baltic Fleet forces, the small missile-armed ship Serpukhov performed a successful launch of a cruise missile of the sea-based complex Kalibr in the White Sea at a coastal target at the Chizha range. The target was hit," the news release reads.

To perform the missile launch, the ship made a complicated inter-fleet voyage across the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland, then through the Neva River, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal to the White Sea via inland waterways. The Serpukhov made a call to Severodvinsk. In all, the ship traveled more than 3,300 nautical miles.