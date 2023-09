MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 115 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in the Zaporozhye direction in the last day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two M-777 artillery systems, and a US-made M-119 gun, as well as two howitzers: Msta-B and D-20, were destroyed in a day," the report said.