CSTO reconnaissance forces dispatched to mission areas during 'Poisk-2023' exercise

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reconnaissance forces were dispatched to mission areas in Belarus within the 'Poisk-2023' special military exercise, the united CSTO exercise press office told TASS.

"Reconnaissance groups were dispatched on helicopters to mission areas in the Republic of Belarus within the 'Poisk-2023' special exercise, carried out within the 'Battle Brotherhood-2023' joint strategic CSTO exercise. Their main mission is to carry out various types of reconnaissance in the interest of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR) during localization of an armed conflict," the statement says.

The press office noted that the reconnaissance forces will perform search operations, detect various objects of the mock enemy and illegal militias, perform target designation and carry out other special missions.

"During the exercise, reconnaissance forces will actively use various types of drones, thermal vision devices, try newest communication devices," the statement says.

The ‘Battle Brotherhood-2023’ joint exercise will take place in Belarus between September 1 and 6. Its framework will include a number of join and special exercises, including practicing engagement of collective forces for settlement of a crisis situation in the Eastern European region of the CSTO; reconnaissance exercise; and supply and maintenance exercise. One episode will involve joint establishment of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical assistance.