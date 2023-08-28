Zimbabwean opposition could start protests amid Western media reports — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Western media are propagating falsities that Zimbabwean authorities committed violations of people’s electoral rights, raising the prospect of riots by the opposition, the Russian embassy in the country told TASS.

"We aren’t seeing any signs of destabilization of the internal political situation. At the same time, we believe there’s a chance of riots breaking out in Harare and in the second largest city of Bulawayo, which the opposition could try to set up, given that Western news agencies are propagating falsities that authorities violated electoral rights of the Zimbabweans," the embassy said.

The embassy said that the situation in the country is "calm in the context of general elections of the president, members of parliament and local government councils."

"This was the case before the elections and during the voting from August 23-24. The peaceful and orderly situation continues after the electoral commission announced overnight into August 27 the reelection of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president and on August 28 published the results of the contest for the majority of seats in the National Assembly, confirming the unconditional victory of the ruling ZANU-PF party in the general elections," the embassy said.

"The embassy advises Russian nationals to exercise maximum vigilance over the next few days, refrain from visiting crowded places, taking photos and videos in public places and pay increased attention to the demands of law enforcement officials," the embassy said.

The electoral commission of Zimbabwe announced overnight into August 27 that Emmerson Mnangagwa won the presidential election, defeating other 10 candidates as he received 52,6% of the vote. Nelson Chamisa mustered 44%.