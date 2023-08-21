First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have taken the first delivery of the Magistr-SV, an automated air defense fire control system, a source told TASS on the sidelines of a military conference outside Moscow that ended on August 20.

"The Magistr-SV automated air defense fire control system is in mass production. The first batch of these machines has already been delivered to the customer," the person said.

The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec). The machine is designed for air space reconnaissance using external and built-in reconnaissance capabilities. It also is designed to coordinate air defense missions.

The system includes a unique optoelectronic station with the capabilities for automatically spotting, identifying and tracking air targets. A database of optical characteristics of various air targets and specifics of natural interference emissions has been created to provide for such technical capabilities. The small-sized radar detector combines the capabilities of a surveillance radar with the high accuracy of coordinate measurement inherent in radar tracking systems.