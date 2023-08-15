US driving situation on Korean Peninsula to brink of nuclear war — DPRK defense minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, the United States has deployed colossal nuclear means to South Korea driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam said in an address read out at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The United States, which has been pursuing a hostile policy toward Korea as a state policy and has been blatantly infringing upon North Korea’s independent development and security interests, is driving the situation in Northeast Asia to the verge of a nuclear war outbreak," he said. "America <….> since the beginning of this year has deployed to South Korea huge strategic nuclear means, including a nuclear-powered submarine, a strategic bomber, and a nuclear aircraft carrier battlegroup and has conducted several largest joint military drills imitating a total war with us. These drills were unprecedented in terms of scale, intensity and duration."

"Now, the question is not in whether a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula breaks out or not, the question is who, when and how unleashes it," he stressed.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is the establishment of interaction amid the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.