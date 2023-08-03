Russian UAV developers call for creating single drone recognition system

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian developers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) suggest creating a single drone recognition system that will make it possible to unify all private and government anti-drone protection systems in the country, industry experts told TASS.

On July 28, Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) passed a law authorizing law enforcement agencies, the Emergencies Ministry and a number of private security companies to suppress the movement of aerial, underwater, surface and other types of unmanned vehicles. The rules for the use of anti-drone systems will be approved by the State Commission for Radio Frequencies under the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

Developers expressed concern that individuals won’t be able to use anti-drone systems. "The solution may be to create a single drone detection system on the basis of the Unified Operator of the integrated protection of citizens from the illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles. This will make it possible to consolidate the work of all private and government anti-drone systems in Russia, streamline data exchange protocols and their activities into a system of rapid response to certain threats," FTC Group Chairman of the Board Ivan Pominov told TASS.

When speaking about Ukrainian drone attacks on targets in Russian cities, including Moscow, experts pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces could be using domestically made Bober drones, capable of covering distances of up to 1,000 kilometers. "The reason why it’s difficult to counter such devices is because of their high variability. In a manner of speaking, one day, it’s one type of device, and the next day, it’s another type. There needs to be a comprehensive way to counter such vehicles," said Dmitry Kuzyakin, director general of the Center for Comprehensive Drone Solutions. "We are currently testing a sort of first-person view (FPV) air defense, where we use ramming at the final stage. However, we are also actively working to develop aerial warfare to equip our devices, which will make interception methods way more effective," Kuzyakin noted.

Unmanned aviation expert Denis Fedutinov, in turn, said that "the current situation highlights the need to search for alternative solutions both in terms of drone detection and destruction."