Putin to take part in videoconference meeting of SCO Heads of State Council on July 4

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council on July 4, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting will be held via videoconference under India’s chairmanship.

"The leaders will review the SCO’s performance during the past year and map out priority areas for further expanding the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the member states. They will also exchange views on current international and regional issues," the statement reads.

Following the meeting, the signing of the New Delhi Declaration and several other documents by the leaders is planned.

Established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO now has eight members: its founders - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and India and Pakistan, which joined in 2017.