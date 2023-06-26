No indication Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons — NATO’s Stoltenberg

VILNIUS, June 26./TASS/. There are no signs indicating that Russia is preparing to use the nuclear weapons it has stationed in Belarus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Vilnius on Monday.

He said NATO was monitoring the situation in Belarus, where Russia had deployed nuclear weapons. "We don’t see any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO remains vigilant," the secretary general pointed out.

"If Russia thinks it can intimidate us from supporting Ukraine, it will fail," he stressed. "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said.