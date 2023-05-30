Russian forces intercept 29 Storm Shadow cruise missiles over month, says defense chief

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian forces intercepted and destroyed 29 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the month during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

Over the month, the enemy’s losses amounted to 16,000 personnel, 16 aircraft and more than 400 tanks and other armored vehicles, the defense chief said.

"In addition, 196 HIMARS rockets, 16 HARM missiles and 29 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed," Shoigu said.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on May 11 the transfer of Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to the Kiev regime. He said that the missiles had an operational range of 250-300 km. It was reported on May 13 that the Ukrainian military used these missiles to shell Lugansk. On May 15, the Russian Defense Ministry reported for the first time that Russia’s air defenses had shot down a Storm Shadow cruise missile.