Black Sea Fleet’s Ivan Khurs ship to continue missions after resupply

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s reconnaissance ship, the Ivan Khurs, which repelled a surface drone attack in the Bosporus Strait’s waters, will continue its mission after replenishing its supplies, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s medium reconnaissance ship, the Ivan Khurs, has completed its planned passage from the mission area to its point of permanent deployment in Sevastopol, where the ship will replenish its supplies and then continue on with its assigned missions," the statement reads.

The Ivan Khurs was attacked by three Ukrainian unmanned speedboats 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosporus Strait on May 24. The boats were destroyed by the ship’s standard weapons.

Since late April 2023, the vessel had been carrying out the tasks of ensuring the safety of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone, additionally monitoring the surface situation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea in order to ensure safe navigation as part of the grain deal.