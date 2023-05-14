Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian munitions depots — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian munitions depots were destroyed by Russian forces in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"A Ukrainian army munitions depot was destroyed near the city of Khmelnitsky. Apart from that, command centers of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault and 44th artillery brigades were hit near the settlements of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

"More than 20 Ukrainian troops were neutralized, six cars and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in the Kherson direction. A munitions depot of the Ukrainian Kherson battlegroup was destroyed near the city of Nikolayev," Konashenkov said.

According to the ministry spokesman, 102 Ukrainian artillery units were destroyed on the firing positions, a AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar was obliterated near the settlement of Tyaginki. Apart from that, Russian forces hit Ukrainian weapons and manpower in 114 locations.