Black Sea Fleet enhances base defenses against threat of surface drone attacks — commander

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has enhanced the defenses of its primary naval base in Sevastopol against potential attacks by surface drones, the fleet’s commander, Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov, has said.

"In light of attacks by robotic surface and underwater systems, technical measures for protecting the fleet’s main base and vessel berths have been enhanced. Optronic and radio-electronic surveillance posts have been created," Sokolov told the Russian army daily Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) in an interview.

In recent months, Ukraine has attempted to attack Crimea using drones on several occasions. One of the most recent attempts to hit Black Sea Fleet facilities with surface drones was on March 22. In this instance, the drones were successfully destroyed by female military personnel, who were then awarded the Order of Courage.

Another attack took place on April 24, when the Black Sea Fleet repulsed an attack by surface drones. Anti-submarine warfare forces destroyed one surface drone in the outer harbor of Sevastopol, and another one exploded by itself. No facilities were damaged.