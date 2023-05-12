Black Sea Fleet strikes 70 Ukrainian targets since special op start — commander

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Units of the Black Sea Fleet’s coastal missile and artillery troops have struck 70 Ukrainian military targets since the start of the special military operation, Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov said on Friday.

"In addition, coastal missile systems Bastion and Bal were actively used. The rockets primarily struck enemy command posts, airfields, positions of air defense units, and surface combatants of the Ukrainian Navy. In total, units of coastal missile and artillery troops of the fleet struck 70 enemy targets," Sokolov told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

According to him, while supporting the Russian Ground Forces in the coastal direction, landing ships of the fleet used multiple rocket launchers to hit targets on the shore. "In addition, drones were used for reconnaissance, target designation and fire adjustment," the Black Sea Fleet commander added.