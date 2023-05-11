Project 885M nuclear-powered sub to join Russian Navy by yearend — source

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Project 885M second serial-produced multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will be handed over to the Russian Navy by the end of this year, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The delivery of the submarine Krasnoyarsk to the Navy is scheduled for December 2023 or a bit later, for the first quarter of 2024," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

The Project 885M nuclear-powered sub Krasnoyarsk built by the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) was earlier expected to be handed over to the Russian Navy in late 2022. It was also reported that the sub Krasnoyarsk returned to the Shipyard in March 2023 so that the shipbuilders could remove the problems revealed during its testing.

Submarine Krasnoyarsk

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-produced and third-built submarine. The sub was laid down in 2014 and floated out on July 30, 2021. As a TASS source reported, the submarine deployed to the White Sea on June 26, 2022 to begin the shipbuilders’ sea trials.

Project 885M submarines were designed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. The Project 885M lead submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021. Project 885/885M multi-purpose nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missile as their basic strike weapons.

Currently, six Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard. The submarines Severodvinsk (Project 885), Kazan and Novosibirsk (Project 885M) are operational in the Russian Navy. According to the TASS data, beginning with the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, the sixth in the series, the subs of this Project will be the carriers of state-of-the-art Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.