Russia warns of retaliatory measures following drone attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Moscow will be ready to respond to Kiev’s attempt to carry out a drone attack on the Kremlin whenever and wherever it sees fit, the Russian presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit," the statement reads.

According to the statement, "last night, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles."

The Kremlin noted that it was "a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests."