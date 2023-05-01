Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian S-300 missile divisions in Pavlograd — politician

MELITOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed or knocked out two S-300 missile divisions in an attack on Ukrainian depots in Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the `We Are Together with Russia’ movement, told TASS on Monday.

"The information about a strike on two S-300 divisions that ensured their air defense has been confirmed," the politician said.

Rogov also citied unconfirmed reports saying that depots for Grom-2 short-range ballistic missile systems had been attacked.

Late on Sunday, he said Russian forces had carried out strikes on railroad infrastructure and depots for ammunition and fuel in Pavlograd, outside Ukraine’s fourth-largest city of Dnepropetrovsk, that Ukrainian troops had been accumulating for an offensive toward Zaporozhye.

Last Monday, Rogov told TASS that he Ukrainian military deployed a domestically-made Grom-2 tactical missile system in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye. Late in March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of a Grom-2 missile, its first since the special military operation was launched.