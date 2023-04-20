Pontoon crossing, Ukrainian army depots destroyed by Russian forces in Lisichansk area

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A pontoon bridge crossing and two Ukrainian army’s depots were destroyed by Russian artillery and aviation units in the Lisichansk area, Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for the South battlegroup, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Lisichansk area, aircraft of the Southern Military District hit a pontoon bridge crossing across the River Seversky Donets near the settlement of Dronovka and an enemy munitions depot near the settlement of Kamenka. A fuel and lubricant depot was hit from D-30 howitzers of the artillery brigade of the 2nd army corps near Grigorovka," he said.