Shoigu inspects defense contractor making electronic warfare equipment

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected a company in the Kaluga Region that is fulfilling a state defense contract, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

The ministry said Shoigu checked up on production at a company that makes radioelectronic warfare equipment for the Russian armed forces. The minister was also shown advanced electronic warfare equipment, according to the ministry.

The company told the minister that it had ramped up production of all items, including spaceborne and airborne ones. Given that new defense contracts are set to be concluded in the near future, the total output of EW equipment will increase manyfold.

Shoigu held a meeting where he stated that he wanted to continue to increase production of such equipment, especially given its effectiveness in the special operation.