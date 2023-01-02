Ukrainian rocket strike near Makeyevka in DPR kills 63 Russian servicemen – top brass

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian rocket strike from the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher left 63 Russian servicemen killed in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"The Kiev regime delivered a strike firing six projectiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on a Russian unit near Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The attack <…> left 63 Russian service members killed," the top brass said in a report.